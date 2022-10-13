Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

