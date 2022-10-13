Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Align Technology stock opened at $208.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

