Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 53.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DTM opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.