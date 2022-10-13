Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.