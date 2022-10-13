Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

