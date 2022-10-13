Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:XPO opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

