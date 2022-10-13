Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 799,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 157.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

