Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 58.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Balchem by 151.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCPC opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.86. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

