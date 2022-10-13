Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

