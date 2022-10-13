Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.95. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.