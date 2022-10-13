Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

