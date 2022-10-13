Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,614 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.07. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.