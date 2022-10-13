Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,750 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $1,118,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,767,511 shares in the company, valued at $98,821,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,911,000. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

