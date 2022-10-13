Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 310 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

