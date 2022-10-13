Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 342,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

