Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,734 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

