Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,648,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

