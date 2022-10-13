Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 355,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,094 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

LHCG stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

