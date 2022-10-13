Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €206.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €206.00 ($210.20) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.7 %

RI opened at €179.10 ($182.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €188.61 and its 200-day moving average is €186.26. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

