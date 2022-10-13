Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $50.00 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

PFE stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

