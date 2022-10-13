Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

