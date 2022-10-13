PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

PPG stock opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 40.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

