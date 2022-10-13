PrairieView Partners LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,901,000 after purchasing an additional 848,662 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.17. The company has a market capitalization of $427.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

