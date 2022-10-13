Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,652,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,990 shares of company stock worth $11,457,564. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

