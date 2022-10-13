ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

