Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

