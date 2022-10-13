Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,757 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,977.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,010.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,437.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 92,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,715.4% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 508,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 480,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,011.8% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

