Reviewing Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artivion and United American Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Artivion currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 150.99%. Given Artivion’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

This table compares Artivion and United American Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 1.37 -$14.83 million ($0.44) -23.00 United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -5.55% 3.42% 1.29% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artivion beats United American Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

