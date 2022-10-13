Richelieu Gestion PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richelieu Gestion PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,901,000 after acquiring an additional 848,662 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

JNJ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.17. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

