Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RY opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $85.14 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.