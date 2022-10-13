Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPA SU opened at €119.12 ($121.55) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of €124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €127.46.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

