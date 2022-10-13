Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Safran Stock Down 1.5 %

EPA SAF opened at €97.32 ($99.31) on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($94.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.54.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

