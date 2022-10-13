Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.