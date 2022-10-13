Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €126.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €119.12 ($121.55) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

