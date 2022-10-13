Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 59,780 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,364.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

