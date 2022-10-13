Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

