Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declines By 54.4%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,409,200 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 11,872,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.9 days.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

