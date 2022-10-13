Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,618.6% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 445,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYC opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.