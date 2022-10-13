SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE:SM opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.