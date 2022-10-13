Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.
Insider Activity
Snap Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Further Reading
