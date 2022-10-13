Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Insider Activity

Snap Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 over the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.