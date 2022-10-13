SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

