SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277,723 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 196.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 162,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 107,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

