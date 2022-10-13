SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $558,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.