SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $98.74 and a one year high of $122.19.

