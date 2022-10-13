Spire Wealth Management Acquires 5,360 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,472,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,842 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 257,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.