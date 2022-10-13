Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in News were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in News by 90,759.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in News by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 19.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.