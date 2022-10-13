Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,337 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.09 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

