Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,716 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7,544.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

