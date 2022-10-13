Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,031 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 1,658.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

PKB stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

