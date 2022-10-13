Spire Wealth Management Buys 461 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Expedia Group by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,298,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.58.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

